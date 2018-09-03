Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya

The Secretary-General condemns the continued escalation of violence in and around Libya’s capital and, in particular, the use by armed groups of indiscriminate shelling leading to the death and injury of civilians, including children. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. The Secretary-General reminds all parties that the indiscriminate […]

