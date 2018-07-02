Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against international forces in Gao, Mali

The Secretary-General condemns the attack perpetrated against the international forces in Gao, today, which left two civilians killed. Fifteen civilians as well as some Barkhane personnel were wounded in the attack. The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Malian Government and wishes a speedy recovery […]

The Secretary-General condemns the attack perpetrated against the international forces in Gao, today, which left two c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...