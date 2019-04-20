Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the death of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Secretary-General is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force (UNDOF). General Francis Vib-Sanziri will be remembered for his exemplary career and leadership at the service of United Nations Peacekeeping, including with UNIFIL, UNAMIR, UNMIL and […]

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of G...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/04/2019

N'Djamena : le curage des caniveaux démarre pour anticiper les inondations

N'Djamena : le curage des caniveaux démarre pour anticiper les inondations

Tchad : nominations aux renseignements et à la surveillance du territoire de la DGPN Tchad : nominations aux renseignements et à la surveillance du territoire de la DGPN 18/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la Présidence de la République

19/04/2019

Tchad : "les ennemis de Kebzabo sont dans l'opposition", selon le ministre Kassiré

19/04/2019

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Aviation civile

20/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/04/2019 - AMA

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90