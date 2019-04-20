Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the death of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force (UNDOF). General Francis Vib-Sanziri will be remembered for his exemplary career and leadership at the service of United Nations Peacekeeping, including with UNIFIL, UNAMIR, UNMIL and […]

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of G...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...