Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the killing of a MINUSCA peacekeeper in the Central African Republic: The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a Rwandan peacekeeper and the wounding of eight others of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) on 10 April, in Bangui during […]

