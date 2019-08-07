Alwihda Info
Statement by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the signing of a peace agreement in Mozambique


7 Août 2019


Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement (6 August) on the signing of a peace agreement in Mozambique: “I am most delighted that the government and opposition in Mozambique have succeeded in signing a peace agreement today. For 15 years, a bloody civil war raged in Mozambique the impacts of which continue to be […]

