Statement by Spokesperson Clayton M. Mccleskey on the Elimination of Trachoma in Ghana and Nepal: This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the Republic of Ghana and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal for eliminating trachoma as a public health problem. USAID congratulates the Governments of Ghana and Nepal on this tremendous success. USAID […]

