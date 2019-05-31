Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, on the looting of humanitarian supplies in Kalma internally displaced persons (IDP) camp

The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, strongly condemns the attacks on humanitarian offices, assets and the looting of humanitarian supplies that took place on 28 May in Kalma internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Nyala, South Darfur. “I condemn these acts and call upon the responsible authorities to launch a swift investigation and […]

