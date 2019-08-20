Statement from USAID Administrator Mark Green on World Humanitarian Day 2019

By Mark Green On August 19, we mark World Humanitarian Day, to recognize aid workers who sacrifice their lives to help people affected by global crises. Each year, since the deaths of 22 United Nations and relief agency staff in a bombing in Baghdad 16 years ago, we honor the brave women and men who […]

