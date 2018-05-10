Statement from the Press Secretary on the Civil War in South Sudan: In 2011, the United States was a proud and hopeful supporter of the newly independent nation of South Sudan. Seven years later, the leaders of this country have squandered this partnership, pilfered the wealth of South Sudan, killed their own people, and repeatedly […]

