Statement from the Press Secretary on the Visit of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya

President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to the White House on August 27, 2018. Kenya is a vital partner of the United States, and President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to broaden the strategic partnership based on our shared democratic values and mutual interests. The meeting between the two […]

