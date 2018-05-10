Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the United States unilateral withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses deep concern at the decision of the United States Government to unilaterally withdraw from the July 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) on the Iran nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on Iran. He notes that the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed […]

