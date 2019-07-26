Statement of the Secretary-General on the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia

By Secretary-General I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, a pivotal figure in the history of Tunisia and the country’s independence. In recent years, he was instrumental in successfully steering the country through its historic and peaceful transition to democracy. President Essebsi will be remembered for […]

By Secretary-General I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, a pivotal figure in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...