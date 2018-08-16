Statement on the Preliminary Results of the August 12 Presidential Election in Mali

The representatives of the International Community based in Bamako reaffirm their support for Mali and commitment to the Malian authorities and people for a calm and respectful post-election process. We remind the two candidates of their commitments to peaceful campaigns before and after the electoral process. We strongly encourage the candidates and their supporters to […]
