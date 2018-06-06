Stellar results lead to ‘tempting times’ for world’s top miners

– Market capitalisation of the Top 40 up 30% to USD $926 billion (bn) – Revenue up 23% to $600bn – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) up 38% to $146bn – Net profit up 126% to $61bn and improvement expected to continue in 2018 – Miners must focus on the goal of […]

– Market capitalisation of the Top 40 up 30% to USD $926 billion (bn) – Revenue up 23% to $600bn – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...