Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Stimulating Africa’s bond markets: African Development Bank approves US $10-million equity investment in Financial Sector Deepening Fund


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 9 Juin 2018 modifié le 9 Juin 2018 - 00:26


La BAD. Crédits photo : DR
La BAD. Crédits photo : DR
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – To strengthen the capital base of local financial institutions and stimulate Africa’s corporate bond market, the African Development Bank has approved a US $10-million investment through its private-sector window in the Africa Financial Sector Deepening Fund being managed by Adventis Ltd as the fund manager.
The Fund seeks to raise US $100 million by the first closing and US $200 million by the second closing and to invest over 10 years to address the growing demand among local financial institutions for Tier 2 (subordinated) capital and to deepen local currency capital markets.

Given scarce long-term local currency funding and underdeveloped non-sovereign local currency bond markets, the Fund will offer a significant private-sector demonstration effect by making sizable Tier 2 capital available to financial institutions. By leveraging capital structure and balance sheets, Tier 2 instruments will allow financial institutions to grow their lending and to scale up their long-term loan portfolio to support infrastructure, industries, and manufacturing, among other sectors, in the targeted economies. 

It will invest in mainly subordinated debt instruments issued by financial institutions, support bond issuances as anchor investors to be listed on local exchanges, and crowd in local institutional investors to scale up investments in financial institutions to optimize and enhance their long-term capital base and develop local bond markets.

Based on market opportunities, the Fund has identified priority countries as Botswana, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana and Zambia.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 8 Juin 2018 - 23:39 Folk Dance Gala of SCO Member States Arts Festival kicks off in Beijing

Vendredi 8 Juin 2018 - 23:32 A day in Qingdao – host city of 18th summit of SCO

Vendredi 8 Juin 2018 - 23:18 SCO to be new model for int’l cooperation

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/06/2018

Tchad : déclaration du chef de l'Etat en conseil des ministres

Tchad : déclaration du chef de l'Etat en conseil des ministres

Tchad : une institution autonome pour protéger les droits de l'homme et libertés Tchad : une institution autonome pour protéger les droits de l'homme et libertés 07/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : en séjour à Am Djarass, le président évoquera "des sujets brulants de l’heure"

08/06/2018

Tchad : décrets de nominations

08/06/2018

Tchad : les associations qui "menacent l'ordre et la cohésion" dans le viseur du gouvernement

08/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/05/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.