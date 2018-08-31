Strategic partnerships and investments key to Africa’s economic transformation: African Development Bank President Aki nwumi Adesina in the Netherlands

The President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org/en), Akinwumi Adesina, has taken the case for expanded partnerships and investments in Africa to the Netherlands. On a three-day visit this week, he met with government officials and private and public sector business leaders and affirmed the accord between the Bank and the Dutch government’s development agendas […]

