Study in the United States: Ghana Takes Number Two Spot in Sub-Saharan Africa

The 2019 Open Doors Report on international education has shown an overall 13.9% increase over 2018 in the number of Ghanaian students attending universities and colleges in the United States, from 3,213 to 3,661. This brings Ghana into second place in Sub-Saharan Africa, a spot previously held by Kenya. The number one spot is held […]

The 2019 Open Doors Report on international education has shown an overall 13.9% increase over 2018 in the number of Ghanaian students attending universit...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...