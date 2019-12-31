Sudan: UN Mission Envoy Commends Signing of Darfur Framework Agreement

The agreement helps to advance the peace process by outlining key issues and principles to guide ongoing negotiations and serves as a basis for a fair and comprehensive peace agreement. “This is a very positive development confirming the political will and readiness of the parties to reach a comprehensive peace agreement”, [said](https://unamid.unmissions.org/unamid-welcomes-framework-agreement-between-transitional-government-and-darfur-track)Jeremiah… Read more on […]

The agreement help...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...