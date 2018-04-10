Sudan: UN expert to visit to assess human rights

The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, is visiting the country from 14 to 24 April to assess the implementation of recommendations made to the Government by human rights mechanisms. “My fifth mission to Sudan aims to examine the steps undertaken by the Government to comply with its […]

