Sudanese Migrant Returnees to access Health Insurance

Abuse, stress and lack of medical care are constant bedfellows for migrants in Libya’s detention camps – and those who are rescued unwittingly transfer the health burden to their countries of origin where assistance is often limited. Luckily for Sudanese returnees, a solution is underway. Returning migrants in the country will soon access healthcare under […]

