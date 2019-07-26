Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Sudanese Migrant Returnees to access Health Insurance


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Abuse, stress and lack of medical care are constant bedfellows for migrants in Libya’s detention camps – and those who are rescued unwittingly transfer the health burden to their countries of origin where assistance is often limited. Luckily for Sudanese returnees, a solution is underway. Returning migrants in the country will soon access healthcare under […]

Abuse, stress and lack of medical care are constant bedfellows for migrants in Libya’s detention camps – and those who are rescued...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



