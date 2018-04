SunTrust Bank Nigeria has been granted 2 certifications today

1. ISO/IEC 20071:2013 Certification by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) Canada, a certification body and leading organization in audit management, systems and processes. 2. Payment card industry data security standard (PCIDSS) by Digital Jewels, an Information Value Chain Consulting and Capacity Building Firm with a focus on IT Governance, Risk & Compliance and […]

1. ISO/IEC 20071:2013 Certification by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PE...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...