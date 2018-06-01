Sweden supports drought-stricken farmers and herders in the Sahel

Sweden, through the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), will support drought-stricken farmers and herders in the Sahel, with a focus on Burkina Faso and Mali. Channelled through the Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA), the $9.9 million contribution comes in response to FAO’s appeal for the Sahel as more than 4 million people in […]

