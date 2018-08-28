Temenos launches Temenos Learning Community Engine to offer banks enhanced change management and staff training capabilities

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, today announced the launch of Temenos Learning Community (TLC) Engine, the latest addition to the TLC training suite. TLC Engine helps banks to reduce operational risk and costs, monitor their regulatory compliance better, and increase staff engagement; it can be deployed on the cloud or on premise […]

