Ten aid workers missing in South Sudan

Ten aid workers have gone missing outside South Sudan’s Yei town in Central Equatoria region. Their convoy was en route to Tore from Yei town, early on 25 April to conduct a humanitarian needs assessment. Their whereabouts and well-being are unknown. The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou demanded their swift return. “We are […]

