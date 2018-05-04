The African Union condemns the terrorist attack on the Libya National Election Commission in Tripoli, Libya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Libya National Election Commission, in Tripoli, which occurred on 2 May 2018, in which over 14 people were killed and many more wounded, including the staff of the Election Commission and police officers. The Chairperson is […]
