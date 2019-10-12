The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented letters of credence to the President of South Africa

Kanat Tumysh, new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, presented his letters of credence to Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa during a solemn ceremony held in the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse. During the course of this event, Ambassador Tumysh conveyed to the Head of State sincere greetings and warm wishes from […]
Kanat Tumysh, new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, presented his letters of credence to Cyril Ramaphosa, Pres...
Kanat Tumysh, new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, presented his letters of credence to Cyril Ramaphosa, Pres...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...