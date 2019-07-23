Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Black Diamond of Zambian Rugby


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Israel Kalumba is a Red Arrows Rugby player who started his rugby career at Nchanga Rugby Club in the year 2007 in the developmental side under Coach Hugo Chisenga, Patrick Musonda and Chiluba Kangwa. His interest in rugby developed after watching an International Rugby match between Zambia vs Cameroon played in Chingola in 2003. His […]

Israel Kalumba is a Red Arrows Rugby player who started his rugby career at Nchanga Rugby Club in the year 2007 in the developmental side under Coach Hu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/07/2019

Tchad : disparition d'antipaludiques, une "situation anachronique, quasi institutionnalisée"

Tchad : disparition d'antipaludiques, une "situation anachronique, quasi institutionnalisée"

Tchad : le délégué du Gouvernement à N'Djamena hausse le ton contre l'incivisme Tchad : le délégué du Gouvernement à N'Djamena hausse le ton contre l'incivisme 21/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat bientôt annoncés

22/07/2019

Tchad : disparition d'antipaludiques, une "situation anachronique, quasi institutionnalisée"

22/07/2019

Tchad : l'artiste Seïd Caman inhumé au cimetière Lamadji

22/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : En immersion à Cuba avec les étudiants tchadiens de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

Le regard africain sur l'Europe Le regard africain sur l'Europe 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris 20/06/2019