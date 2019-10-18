Alwihda Info
The Ceremony of Handing Over of Agricultural Equipment within the Framework of the Japanese Programme Â« Support to Underpriviledged Gambian Farmers Â» to the Gambia


Alwihda Info - 18 Octobre 2019


On October 16, 2019, the ceremony of handing over of agricultural equipment within the framework of the Japanese Programme for « Support to underpriviledged farmers » took place in Banjul. The last few years, the cropping season was not important due to the lack of rains, and the food security was threatened. Seeds, fertilizers and […]

