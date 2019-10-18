The Ceremony of Handing Over of Agricultural Equipment within the Framework of the Japanese Programme Â« Support to Underpriviledged Gambian Farmers Â» to the Gambia

On October 16, 2019, the ceremony of handing over of agricultural equipment within the framework of the Japanese Programme for « Support to underpriviledged farmers » took place in Banjul. The last few years, the cropping season was not important due to the lack of rains, and the food security was threatened. Seeds, fertilizers and […]

