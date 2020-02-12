The Government of Japan Pledges half a million dollars to support UNICEF’s emergency response for vulnerable children in Libya

The Government of Japan has allocated half a million dollars to support UNICEF emergency assistance for vulnerable girls and boys affected by the prolonged conflict and displacement in western Libya. The partnership extends for 12 months and aims to uphold UNICEF humanitarian response to the immediate and increasing needs of the conflict-affected populations. “The Government […]

The Government of Japan has allocated half a million dollars to support UNICEF emergency assistance for vulner...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...