The Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia (https://Ambagov.org) strongly condemns the abduction of President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine other officials by gunmen from la Republic du Cameroun at about 19:30 pm in Nera Hotels, (Ekwueme Road), Abuja Nigeria on January 5, 2018. This criminal abduction happened during a meeting being chaired […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...