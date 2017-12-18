The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Signs a EUR 110.5 Million Agreement with SENELEC to Boost Senegal ’s Energy Sector

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ([www.ITFC-IDB.org](http://www.itfc-idb.org/)), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group ([www.IsDB.org](http://www.isdb.org/)), signed a EUR 110.5 Million Murabaha Financing Agreement (CFA Franc 72.5 Billion), in favor of SENELEC (Senegal National Power Company) to enhance the country’s power system efficiency. The agreement was… Read more on https://itfc.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-international-islamic-trade-finance...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...