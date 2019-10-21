The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and OCP Africa unite for the strategic financing, innovation, and capacity building of agriculture in Africa

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, (ITFC, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation) ([ITFC-IDB.org](http://www.itfc-idb.org/en)), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and OCP Africa ) ([OCPAfrica.com](http://www.ocpafrica.com/)), a subsidiary of OCP SA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will cater towards strategic funding, innovation and… Read more on https://itfc.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-international-islamic-trade-finance-corp...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...