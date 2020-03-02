The International Labour Organization (ILO) Project, “Egypt Youth Employment (EYE): Working Together in Qalyoubia and Menoufia” Organizes a Workshop on Pathways to Employment

The ILO project, Egypt Youth Employment (EYE): Working Together in Qalyoubia and Menoufia, which is funded by the Norwegian government, is organizing workshop on “Pathways to Employment: What works, what does not, and how can we innovate?” which is set to take place on the 2nd of March 2020. This workshop will be a platform […]

The ILO project, Egypt Youth Employment (EYE): Working Together in Qalyoubia and Menoufia, which is funded by the Norwegian government, is organizing workshop on ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...