The Kenya Simbas will face Hong Kong on Saturday in the repechage tournament whose winner will qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Chairman, Abdelaziz Bougja, will attend Saturday’s match and support the Kenya Simbas for this crucial game. “Kenya qualifying for the World Cup would change the face of rugby in the country and be such a massive boost for African rugby in general. I am really proud of the boys, their commitment and […]

