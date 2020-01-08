The NBA is hiring a PR & Communications Lead, Basketball Africa League (BAL)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on February 16, 2019, their plan to launch the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa and scheduled to begin play in March 2020. The NBA is hiring a PR & Communications Lead, Basketball Africa […]
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on February 16, 2019, t...
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on February 16, 2019, t...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...