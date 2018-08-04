The Nigeria Rugby announce the appointment of South African Bronson Weir as head coach of the senior Men’s Rugby Natio nal Team, the Black Stallions

The Nigeria Rugby has announced the appointment of South African Bronson Weir as head coach of the senior Men’s Rugby National Team, the Black Stallions. This was announced on Thursday at a world press conference chaired by the rugby body’s president, Kelechukwu Mbagwu, following the re-admittance of Nigeria into the international scene by Rugby Africa. […]

