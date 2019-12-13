The Republic of Kenya’s National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Kenya on the occasion of Kenya’s 56th Jamhuri Day. This year, we reflect on the increasingly strong bonds between the United States and Kenya following the elevation of our relationship […]

