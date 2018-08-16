The Republic of South Africa sends Condolences to the People of Kingdom Jordan following the Terrorist Attack on Friday 11 August 2018

The South African Government was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing-on of 5 Jordanian security officials on 11 August 2018, following a suicide bomb attack in the Jordanian town of Fuheis. The blast is believed to have targeted the annual Fuheis festival, a prominently Christian gathering that is mainly attended by families. In […]

