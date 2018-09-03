The Secretary-General remarks to China-Africa Cooperation Summit

Your Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Distinguished Heads of State and Government, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, all protocol observed, I am honoured to be with all of you today. This Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is an embodiment of two major priorities of the United Nations: to pursue fair globalization and […]
Your Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Distinguished Heads of State and Government, Excellencies, ...
Your Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Distinguished Heads of State and Government, Excellencies, ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...