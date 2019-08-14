The Situation of Libya (Statement by Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

Japan firmly condemns in the strongest terms the attack that targeted a UN convoy in Benghazi in eastern Libya on August 10 (local time). Japan expresses its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the injured. Japan believes that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya and […]

