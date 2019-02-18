The United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) Egyptian Cotton Project to Pilot Cotton Sustainabilit y Drive

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization, under the framework of The Egyptian Cotton Project, has launched Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) pilot project in Egypt; supporting Cotton Egypt Association’s Egyptian Cotton branding, as part of a renewed drive to increase product sustainability and improve conditions for the Egyptian Cotton supply chain workers. “The pilot project’s vision… […]

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization, under the framework of The Egypt...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...