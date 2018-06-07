The United States is punishing Rwanda for rejecting our old jeans and T-shirts. It’s a shortsighted move

Rwandans would like to wean themselves from American hand-me-downs, and the United States wants to punish them for it. Last week, the Trump administration suspended duty-free access to U.S. markets for Rwandan clothing. This may sound like inconsequential news, compared with the prospect of a trade war with China, the European Union or our Canadian […]

Rwandans would like to wean themselves from American hand-me-downs, and the United States wants to punish them for it. Last week, the Tru...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...