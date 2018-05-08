The dti to Lead South African Companies to Algiers International Trade Fair

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will lead South African companies from the agro-processing, capital equipment and mining, steel fabrication, eletrotechnical and chemicals sectors to the Algiers International Trade Fair that will take place in Algiers, Algeria from 8-13 May 2018. The Algiers International Trade Fair is one of the most strategic platforms […]

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will lead South African companies from the agro-processing, capital eq...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...