The future of Rugby in Africa discussed at a meeting of Presidents in London

The President of Rugby Africa ([www.RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugbyafrique.com/)), Mr Khaled Babbou, attended meetings in London on the 16th of April, with his counterpart from Rugby Europe, Mr Octavian Morariu, and members of World Rugby to discuss the project of a World Rugby Nations Championship and its implications for Tier 2 and Tier 3 countries. Mr Babbou, accompanied […]

The President of Rugby Africa ([www.RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...