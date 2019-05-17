Alwihda Info
‘The time for action is now’ senior UN peacekeeping official says, urging support for regional force combating Sahel terrorism


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The five-year-old force working to stabilize [Africa’s Sahel](https://www.un.org/undpa/en/africa/sahel) has shown great potential, but needs more support from the international community to reach full operational capacity, a top [UN peacekeeping](https://peacekeeping.un.org/en/leadership) official said on Thursday, calling for enhanced political and economic solutions to help tackle the strife-torn… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/the-time-for-action-is-now-senior-un-peacekeeping-...

