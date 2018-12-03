This is a historic moment for the government and people of Ethiopia…

MSD (www.MSD.co.za) congratulates Ethiopia on the successful launch of the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) for the Human-Papillomavirus (HPV – the main cause of cervical cancer).[1](#_ftn1) Each year an estimated 7 095 Ethiopian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In 2012 the mortality rate related to cervical cancer for Ethiopian women was 20 per 100 000. […]

