Three’s a Crowd: Understaffing, Underinvestment and Human Errors put ICS Security in Key Verticals at Risk

According to Kaspersky Lab’s (www.Kaspersky.com) ‘State of Industrial Cybersecurity 2018’ survey, industrial and energy enterprises, as well as transport and logistics companies, have different opinions regarding the negative effects of cyberattacks on their industrial networks. But, when it comes to the issues affecting their ability to keep networks secure there are three key concerns they… […]

According to Kaspersky Lab’s (www.Kaspersky.com) ‘State of Industrial Cybersecurity 2018’ su...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...