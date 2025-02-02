









To push China-U.S. relations to make greater progress from new starting point

By peoplesdaily - 2 Février 2025



The river of human history runs forever, and often there are only a few crucial points. China and the U.S. should step up cooperation and do more great, practical and good things that are conducive to the two countries and the world at large based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, so as to keep the two giant ships of China and the U.S. moving forward on the course of steady, sound and sustainable development.

By Zhong Sheng, People's Daily On Jan. 17, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the latter's request.



Xi said China and the U.S. share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation. He expounded on the principles for China-U.S. relations, saying that China stands ready to push China-U.S. relations to make greater progress from a new starting point.



Trump said that he cherishes his great relationship with Xi, hopes to continue to maintain dialogue and communication, and looks forward to meeting Xi at an early date.



They agreed to establish strategic communication channels and maintain regular contact on major issues of common concern.



This conversation, drawing significant attention from the international community, has injected confidence into the smooth transition and a good start of China-U.S. ties in the new U.S. presidential term.



The China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important relationships in the world, which concern not only the well-being of the Chinese and American peoples, but also the future and destiny of the entire humanity. Therefore, the two countries must adopt a long-term and strategic vision in developing their relationship.



The positive interactions between China and the U.S. have always been highly expected. Over four decades ago, leaders of the two countries made the handshake across the vast Pacific Ocean; the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was called the "most striking and significant event shifting the international strategic landscape." Today, both Chinese and American people believe that the two countries "are compelled to work together if there is going to be a stable 21st century."



China's policy toward the U.S. is consistent, which is mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. Both China and the U.S. are pursuing their own dreams and are committed to making the lives of their people better. They should work in the same direction for stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations.



China and the U.S. share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation. The two countries should become partners and friends, contribute to each other's success, and enjoy common prosperity, which will benefit both countries and the whole world.



Eyeing on their common interests, China and the U.S. realized the "ice-breaking" of their relations in the 1970s. After 46 years of development, the two countries have become a community with a shared future in which their interests are closely interlinked.



Some issues in China-U.S. relations are "growing pains" brought about by the deep integration of their mutual interests, which should be relieved by mutually beneficial development. They should never lead to wrong strategic perceptions of the bilateral relationship.



Under the current international circumstances, the common interests between China and the U.S. are expanding rather than shrinking. The nature of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial and win-win. The two countries should continuously explore new opportunities for economic and trade growth and make the "capillaries" of their economic exchanges unimpeded so as to provide stronger momentum for greater win-win cooperation.



It is inevitable that China and the U.S., two major countries with different national conditions, have some disagreements. The key is to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and find appropriate ways to solve issues.



Over the past four years, the teams of the two sides have worked out through consultations a number of guiding principles for China-U.S. relations, bringing China-U.S. dialogue and cooperation back on track. More than 20 communication mechanisms have been restarted or established, and positive achievements have been made in many areas. This fully proves that cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation.



The Taiwan question concerns China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it is hoped that the U.S. side handles it with caution. Containment and suppression will not impede China's progress, but will hurt the interests of the U.S. itself. The two countries should handle their differences properly by seeking common ground while shelving differences, so as to lay a solid foundation for the future development of their bilateral relations.



Against the backdrop of an international landscape fraught with instability, certainty has become a scarce resource in the world. China and the U.S. should blaze a trail for two major countries to get along well with each other in the new era with enough political wisdom and a sense of historical responsibility, so as to make the two peoples feel assured and set the world at ease.



China always has clear and definite strategic intentions and policies toward the U.S., and the China-U.S. relationship is always mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. It has been drawn from the historical experience that win-win cooperation is the sure way for the two countries to accomplish great things that benefit all.



China and the U.S. should view and handle their relationship from a strategic and a long-term perspective, and act in a way conducive to global unity in the spirit of "promoting global solidarity." They should strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to bring more certainty to a world overshadowed by instability.



The river of human history runs forever, and often there are only a few crucial points. China and the U.S. should step up cooperation and do more great, practical and good things that are conducive to the two countries and the world at large based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, so as to keep the two giant ships of China and the U.S. moving forward on the course of steady, sound and sustainable development.



(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)



