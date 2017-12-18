As Nigeria exits the recession of 2017, investor sentiment across West Africa is likely to experience uplift in 2018. Still, political uncertainty ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential elections and on-going security concerns are among the key risks for businesses operating in the region, says specialist global risk consultancy Control Risks ([www.ControlRisks.com](http://www.controlrisks.com/))… Read more on https://control-risks.africa-newsroom.com/press/top-five-business-risks-for-west-africa?...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...