Trade and Industry Portfolio Committee Adopts National Gambling Bill

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry today adopted the redrafted National Gambling Amendment Bill. Committee Chairperson, Ms Joanmariae Fubbs, said although the Department of Trade and Industry had introduced a comprehensive Bill, the committee had resolved to deal with three technical issues only to address existing governance challenges speedily. These issues were the reconfiguration… […]

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry today adopted the redraft...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...